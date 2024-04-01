The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $5.75

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.95 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

CURV stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,790. Torrid has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 64.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

