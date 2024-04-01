The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $147.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of THG stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.34. 10,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.30. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 143.47 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

