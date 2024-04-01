The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

