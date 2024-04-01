The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PEBB opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Thursday. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.60 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.49). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of £112.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,233.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pebble Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The Pebble Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

