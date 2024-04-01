The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNTG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.11. 91,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,518. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $603.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

