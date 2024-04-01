The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $184.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.87.

PNC stock opened at $161.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

