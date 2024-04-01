The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 814,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,757. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 242.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

