The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 62,828 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 43,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Walt Disney by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.63. 2,965,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417,316. The stock has a market cap of $223.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $95.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

