The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.97. 4,739,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,442,471. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

