The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 25,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 43,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,410,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,511,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

