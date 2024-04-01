Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 36,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.98 on Monday, hitting $574.23. 130,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $566.46 and a 200 day moving average of $521.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

