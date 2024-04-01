Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $607.68 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $607.68 million and $176.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00026016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00016686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006492 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,499,763,995 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

