Tigress Financial Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $500.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a sell rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $449.85.

MongoDB stock opened at $358.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.12. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $198.72 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

