Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.98

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$131.98 and last traded at C$130.72, with a volume of 6003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$130.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.38.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.3092933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Insider Activity at Toromont Industries

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,180. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

