TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.81

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.81 and last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 845838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

