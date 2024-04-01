Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $251.68

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $251.68, but opened at $242.85. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 85,054 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.29. The company has a market cap of $326.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.