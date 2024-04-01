Trinity Biotech (TRIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Trinity Biotech to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

