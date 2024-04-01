TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of TBRG stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. TruBridge has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TruBridge will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. bought 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,517,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,236,026. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn Tobin bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,149.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. bought 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,517,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,236,026. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 364,858 shares of company stock worth $3,473,199. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

