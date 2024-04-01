TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
TrueBlue Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE:TBI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.18. 82,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,576. TrueBlue has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $19.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $492.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TrueBlue will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
