TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TrueBlue Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:TBI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.18. 82,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,576. TrueBlue has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $19.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $492.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TrueBlue will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TrueBlue

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 77,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

