Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $38.58. 915,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,741,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

