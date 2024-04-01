Truist Financial Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $259.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $276.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.74.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $244.81 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $201.66 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after buying an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after buying an additional 730,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $675,183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,685,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,959,000 after buying an additional 162,809 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

