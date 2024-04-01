Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,952,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,805,000 after acquiring an additional 680,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

