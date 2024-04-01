Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Tucows Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TCX opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Tucows has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $202.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 157.83%. The business had revenue of $86.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Tucows Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tucows by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tucows by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tucows by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.