Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of TCX opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Tucows has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $202.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.94.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 157.83%. The business had revenue of $86.96 million during the quarter.
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
