Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.41.

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,429,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,627,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

