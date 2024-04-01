UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 2.1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.19. 2,426,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,447,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.52 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

