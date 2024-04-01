Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.3% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Unilever by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 0.9 %

UL stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $49.74. 194,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

