Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank's stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 16.74%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

