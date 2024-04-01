Uniswap Price Tops $12.44 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.45 billion and approximately $205.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $12.44 or 0.00017831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00142209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

