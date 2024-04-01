United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $64.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.93.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

