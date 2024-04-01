United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Receives Underweight Rating from Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

United Fire Group Price Performance

UFCS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,293. The firm has a market cap of $548.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $287.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at $712,922.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,140.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,733,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,351,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

