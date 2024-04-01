United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.37

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 25985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 183,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.