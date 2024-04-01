United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.02. 1,960,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,318. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.07. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.