United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.64. 2,910,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average of $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.