United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $150.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.