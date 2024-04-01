UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 1%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $489.63 and last traded at $489.70. 549,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,038,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $451.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 38,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,386,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

