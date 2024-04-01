Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 338,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 668,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $498.59 million, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 45.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

