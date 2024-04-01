USDD (USDD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One USDD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $727.96 million and $8.35 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000620 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
USDD Token Profile
USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 730,110,710 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
