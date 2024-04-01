UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 1,069,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,417,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $619.99 million, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.60.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. UWM’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

