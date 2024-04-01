Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.76. Valneva shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $539.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

