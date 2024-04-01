Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.76. Valneva shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on VALN
Valneva Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Valneva
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.