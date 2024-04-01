Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $236.49 million, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

