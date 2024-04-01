VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading 1.4% Higher

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $230.95 and last traded at $228.05. 4,626,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,894,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.99.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

