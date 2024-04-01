Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after acquiring an additional 496,791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.56. The company had a trading volume of 518,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,759. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

