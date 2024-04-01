Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 802,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 617,652 shares.The stock last traded at $63.15 and had previously closed at $63.85.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 806,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.