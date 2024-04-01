Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 802,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 617,652 shares.The stock last traded at $63.15 and had previously closed at $63.85.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
