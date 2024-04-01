Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.7% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,926,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $132.27. The stock had a trading volume of 438,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average of $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $132.70.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.