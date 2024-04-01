Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.89

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 255650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

