Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,860. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

