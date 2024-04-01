Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $49.96. 9,987,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,117,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.