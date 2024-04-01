Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.89. 4,069,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,013,310. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.