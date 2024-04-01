Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Lifted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $31,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.26. 525,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.