Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 41,188 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGIT stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.04. 1,719,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,740. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
